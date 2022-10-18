Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday
The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday. October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities. News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive,...
Water Smart Garden Coming to Icicle River Middle School
Chelan County is working with Cascade School District to install a Water Smart Garden at Icicle River Middle School. The Icicle Work Group (IWG) is collaborating with Chelan County to implement low-water irrigation strategies for outdoor gardening, with the school serving as an educational example. For the next five years,...
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
REMINDER: Intersection on 9th St. and Valley Mall Parkway Will be Closed This Week
Starting on Oct. 24, the intersection on 9th St. and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed for construction until the beginning of November. Crews will be working on road construction and paving, along with utility installation. Drivers can still access the 7/11 and J.B. Steamers Coffee stand,...
Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection will be closed
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be fully closed beginning Monday as work continues on the installation of traffic lights. The intersection is being converted from a four-way stop to a regulated traffic signals. The city said the closure is expected to last...
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Black Bear Attack in Downtown Leavenworth
The Enchantments area in Leavenworth is currently closed while the Department of Fish and Wildlife work to find the black bear who attacked a Leavenworth resident Saturday morning. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to stay away from the Enchantment Park Way area off of Commercial Street in...
Mountain passes could see first snow of season this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington's mountain passes could see the first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass, White Pass, and Stevens Pass are all expecting snow this weekend. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for possible snowy conditions.
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study
As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
Moses Lake Duplex Fire Leaves One Person Dead and Another Injured
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison identified 53-year-old Rosalind Dickinson as the person who died in the duplex fire in Moses Lake Thursday night. At 7:35 p.m., Grant County firefighters were called out to a fire at the 8900 block of Craw Lane in the Larson housing community in Moses Lake.
Stevens Pass road rage shooting victim left from Leavenworth after attending Oktoberfest
In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends. Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home...
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
