ksal.com
Cowboys fall at Wamego, But Will Host a Playoff Game for the First Time Since 2018
WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 49-0 Friday night. With the victory, Wamego improved to 8-0 on the season, won the NCKL outright and clinched the #1 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Red Raiders led 14-0 at the end of the 1st quarter,...
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth
Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
