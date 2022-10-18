ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth

Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
