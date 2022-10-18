Read full article on original website
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-inRoger MarshOak Harbor, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Loch Katrine Fire, Daily Update, October 20, 2022
The Loch Katrine Fire is at an estimated 1,918 acres. Crews continue efforts in the area of Sunday Creek, working north and west to tie the fireline down into the Sunday Creek canyon. They are going directly on the edge of the fire where possible and indirectly to construct and...
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Seattle officer shoots dog in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a dog that bit a man in the South Delridge neighborhood on Thursday evening. Two officers were responding to another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest at 5:50 p.m. when they heard a man screaming. Officers ran...
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
Drop, cover, hold on: Millions across state practicing earthquake drills
SEATTLE — Millions of people will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home on Thursday. At 10:20 a.m., you can join others across Washington practicing earthquake safety during The Great Washington Shakeout. No matter where you are, just drop, cover and hold on. The Washington Emergency Management...
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
