Cedar Falls, IA

10.21.22 – Metro football matchups

The high school football regular season concludes tonight for schools in Class 5A, 4A and 3A and three metro teams are preparing for their 2022 regular season finales. In 5A, 5th-ranked Cedar Falls can clinch a first round playoff home game if it wins at Dubuque Senior. *You can hear...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
10.19.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

Wednesday’s show begins with area sports news and scores, including the IGHSAU’s final volleyball rankings of the 2022 season. ESPN college basketball analyst Kevin Lehman joins to talk UNI and Drake men’s basketball on the heels of the two programs holding their annual media days this week.
DENVER, IA
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide

A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
WATERLOO, IA
Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

