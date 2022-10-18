Read full article on original website
Former Cedar Falls standout Trey Campbell talks freshman season with UNI basketball
Former Cedar Falls high school basketball standout Trey Campbell spoke with The Fan’s Mark Simpson earlier this week at UNI’s annual media day. Trey talks about his adjustment to the college game, having multiple ex-Tiger teammates with him at UNI and what type of role he thinks he can play this season.
10.18.22 – W-SR, Independence & Waterloo East regional 1st round volleyball results
High School postseason volleyball in Class 4A and 5A got underway last night with regional first round matches. Waverly-Shell Rock swept Gilbert in three sets and Independence took care of Maquoketa in four sets. In an area 5A match;. Iowa City West surprised Waterloo East in four sets.
Cedar Falls, Waterloo West & East competing at cross country district meets today
Half the field for the co-ed state cross country meet will be decided today as district meets take place in Class 4A and 3A. Cedar Falls and Waterloo West will be at the district meet held in Dubuque, while Waterloo East is competes at the district meet in Marshalltown. All...
10.21.22 – Metro football matchups
The high school football regular season concludes tonight for schools in Class 5A, 4A and 3A and three metro teams are preparing for their 2022 regular season finales. In 5A, 5th-ranked Cedar Falls can clinch a first round playoff home game if it wins at Dubuque Senior. *You can hear...
10.19.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Wednesday’s show begins with area sports news and scores, including the IGHSAU’s final volleyball rankings of the 2022 season. ESPN college basketball analyst Kevin Lehman joins to talk UNI and Drake men’s basketball on the heels of the two programs holding their annual media days this week.
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison
A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
