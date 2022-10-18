ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Coming off its lone bye week of the season, the University of Louisville football team is back on the field tonight. The Cardinals will start a three-game homestand when they host Pittsburgh at Cardinal Stadium in a game that will kick off at 8 o'clock. The Cardinals are just 3-3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Konata Mumpfield, Pitt’s leading receiver, will be a game-time decision Saturday night. —U of L safety Nicario Harper, who transferred in from Jacksonville State this season, has entered the transfer portal. —Some bad news for tomorrow night: Louisville is 3-6 in its first game...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live

Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville WBB Rises To The Top In Preaseason Poll

Junior guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals to the top of the charts. Head Coach Jeff Walz enters his sixteenth season at the helm of the Louisville women’s basketball program. He is the winningest coach in program history with a record of 414-113 and seeks to improve that record through 2028 with the announcement of his recent contract extension.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gallery: Louisville Live at Slugger Field

Perfect autumn weather helped establish a great setting for Louisville Live at Slugger Field on Friday night. The annual event, now in its fourth season, has become the defacto start of college basketball for CardNation. With approximately 10,000 fans in attendance, as well as a strong contingent of former players...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said during media day

The University of Louisville basketball program held its annual media day on Thursday afternoon. First-year head coach Kenny Payne met with the media for more than 25 minutes in the press room at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on campus and then the Cardinals' took a team photo in the practice gym. The players then met with the media for about 45 minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday

U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Craig Greenberg gets surprise endorsement from former rival

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg received a surprise endorsement on Thursday from one of his former rivals in the Democratic primary. Rev. Timothy Findley, the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center who ran for mayor in the spring, threw his backing behind Greenberg, saying that the choice between him and Republican Bill Dieruf was an “easy choice.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
