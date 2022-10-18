Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
Coming off its lone bye week of the season, the University of Louisville football team is back on the field tonight. The Cardinals will start a three-game homestand when they host Pittsburgh at Cardinal Stadium in a game that will kick off at 8 o'clock. The Cardinals are just 3-3...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Konata Mumpfield, Pitt’s leading receiver, will be a game-time decision Saturday night. —U of L safety Nicario Harper, who transferred in from Jacksonville State this season, has entered the transfer portal. —Some bad news for tomorrow night: Louisville is 3-6 in its first game...
Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live
Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
Takeaways From Louisville Men's Basketball's 2022 Media Day
A look at the more significant takeaways from the Cardinals' 2022 Media Day.
Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push
Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: 4-star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore to officially visit Texas
Per Adam Gorney of Rivals.com, four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore is slated to take an official visit to the Texas Longhorns in November when the Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin. Moore has been committed to Louisville since the end of May, but is...
Louisville WBB Rises To The Top In Preaseason Poll
Junior guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals to the top of the charts. Head Coach Jeff Walz enters his sixteenth season at the helm of the Louisville women’s basketball program. He is the winningest coach in program history with a record of 414-113 and seeks to improve that record through 2028 with the announcement of his recent contract extension.
Gallery: Louisville Live at Slugger Field
Perfect autumn weather helped establish a great setting for Louisville Live at Slugger Field on Friday night. The annual event, now in its fourth season, has become the defacto start of college basketball for CardNation. With approximately 10,000 fans in attendance, as well as a strong contingent of former players...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said during media day
The University of Louisville basketball program held its annual media day on Thursday afternoon. First-year head coach Kenny Payne met with the media for more than 25 minutes in the press room at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on campus and then the Cardinals' took a team photo in the practice gym. The players then met with the media for about 45 minutes.
Card Chronicle
Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday
U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs celebrates milestone in $90 million project to transform 1st turn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of racing fans will have a new place under the Twin Spires in 2022 to watch the Kentucky Derby. A topping-off ceremony was held Friday on Churchill Downs' $90 million First Turn Experience that officials said will give fans the best view possible of the Twin Spires, the grandstand and the finish line.
Louisville’s mayoral race gets attention from national groups as Election Day approaches
With Election Day close, Louisville mayoral candidates are spending big. And groups outside Jefferson County are backing their runs, too.
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
spectrumnews1.com
Craig Greenberg gets surprise endorsement from former rival
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg received a surprise endorsement on Thursday from one of his former rivals in the Democratic primary. Rev. Timothy Findley, the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center who ran for mayor in the spring, threw his backing behind Greenberg, saying that the choice between him and Republican Bill Dieruf was an “easy choice.”
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
