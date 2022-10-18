Read full article on original website
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute
Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.Driving the news:...
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
Tips for how to care for a cat recovering from spay and neutering surgery
Officers say 16-year-old Amari McCray of Cedar Rapids was involved in a shooting in the 22-hundred block of C Street Southwest on October 9th. The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the coming winter season is out, and First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson has the details. Eastern Iowans head...
Columbus Junction daycare asks for community support to avoid closure
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A daycare center in Columbus Junction is asking for support from the community, so it can stay open. Directors believe it is the only licensed child care center in the town. WQAD reports Columbus Community Childcare Center only has six teachers, but it is hiring...
Daycare awarded state funding to deal with childcare needs
This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save...
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
New industrial tech facility encourages Iowa City High students to pursue skills after graduation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Up until this year, industrial tech students at Iowa City High School have used everything from an old elementary school building to a makeshift work site near the track field. Now that they have a permanent facility, one teacher tells me the students are motivated more now than ever.
