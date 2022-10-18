ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand

The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices

For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute

Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.Driving the news:...
KCRG.com

Daycare awarded state funding to deal with childcare needs

This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save...
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
