Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
“A Lot Of People Would Be Smiling In That Position” – Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey has commented on the smile on Liv Morgan’s face as she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to The Baddest Woman On The Planet at Extreme Rules. At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an anything goes Extreme Rules match. Plenty of weapons were utilised in the bout but the ending of the match saw Rousey trap her opponent’s head between her thigh, her shin, and a chunk of broken table, forcing Morgan to pass out with the referee calling for the bell and declaring Rousey the winner.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline
Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “Not Happy” Star Missed DX Reunion
Triple H was not happy that DX was not as complete as could be for their 25th anniversary celebrations that took place on Monday Night Raw. On October 10th, Monday Night Raw went off the air with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, and Road Dogg celebrating 25 years of the iconic Attitude Era faction, DX.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Caused WWE Legend To Turn Down Announcing Role
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that the fierce reputation of ex-Chairman Vince McMahon led them to turn down a job as an announcer. DDP joined WWE in the summer of 2001 following the closure of WCW that spring. Joining the company in a high-profile feud with The Undertaker, it looked like big things were in Diamond Dallas Page’s future but by the summer of 2002, he was gone.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Want To See The Fiend Return
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE, but there’s one WWE Hall of Famer that doesn’t want to see his alter ego – The Fiend – return to the company. When Bray Wyatt started in WWE about a decade ago, he was more of a regular character that manipulated people and had a “Wyatt Family” by his side. As his career in WWE evolved, he morphed into a new, darker character known as The Fiend.
tjrwrestling.net
Hulk Hogan Offered “Six Figures” To Headline Triplemania
Hulk Hogan last competed in a ring in Mexico back in 1984 but now it has emerged that Hogan was offered a chance to return and main event a huge show for AAA. Hulk Hogan is perhaps the most iconic star in all of wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer brought the curtain down on his WWE career with a victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006 but his story was far from finished there.
tjrwrestling.net
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous 2011 Tweet
One of the most bizarre wrestler tweets ever has been deleted by Hulk Hogan, but it was so unique that anybody that’s seen it will remember it forever. Hulk Hogan has accomplished a lot in his legendary wrestling career from headlining the first WrestleMania to his many championship reigns and being the main driving force during WWE’s boom in the mid-to-late 1980s. Hogan would go on to main event eight of the first nine WrestleManias while establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels
News of Logan Paul training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has caught the eye of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s blockbuster collision for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has excited fans ever since it was first confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Scheduled for Saturday, November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match is expected to wow audiences, if Logan’s two previous WWE outings are anything to go by.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces Two New Matches For Crown Jewel
WWE has made two new official additions to their upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. On WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the promotion made it official that Braun Strowman and Omos will be squaring off at Crown Jewel, and not just that, but Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will also have a Steel Cage Match at the PLE.
tjrwrestling.net
Kane Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A “Very Underrated” Entertainer
Kane has named a WWE Hall of Famer he feels was unfairly underrated when it came to the entertainment aspect of wrestling. When it comes to the theatrical aspects of wrestling, Glenn Jacobs is an expert. During his legendary run as The Undertaker’s masked brother, Kane, the star was famous for using flames and pyrotechnics. During his heated feud with The Phenom, the pair would regularly throw lightning in arenas, trap each other in caskets, and try to bury each other alive.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Trademarks New NXT Show Name
The changes everyone’s seen in WWE over the last few months keep coming, as it would appear NXT is set to get a new Premium Live Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE and the succession to power of Triple H just before SummerSlam 2022, the changes have been well and truly rung. With ‘The Game’ spending his early time behind the scenes at the helm of NXT, one of his first moves was to change its multi-colored 2.0 evolution back to the original black and gold branding.
tjrwrestling.net
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
tjrwrestling.net
Ace Steel Gone From AEW
A new report has indicated that suspended AEW producer Ace Steel has been released by the company following the backstage fight at All Out. All Out should have been a big occasion for CM Punk as he returned to pay-per-view following his foot injury and recaptured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as Punk took his opportunity at the post-show press conference to settle a few scores.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Addresses Jey Uso Being “So Angry”
There is some internal strife within WWE’s Bloodline group with Jey Uso clearly having issues with Sami Zayn and that has led to Zayn addressing the matter during a recent interview. After the leader of The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, made it clear that he wanted...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Raw’s 30th Anniversary In January
WWE Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary in January and there are already wheels in motion for the milestone event. The first episode of WWE Raw took place on January 11th, 1993, in the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The new show replaced Prime Time Wrestling which had been on the air for eight years.
Comments / 1