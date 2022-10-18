Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State
The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
MN Resettles More Than 500 Last Year
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota welcomed more than 500 refugees in the past year. The International Institute of Minnesota says 533 refugees have settled in the state, mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo. The number is almost double the 268 refugees that resettled in Minnesota in 2021 due to the Trump-era resettlement cap.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
Good Reports on Central Minnesota Pheasant Hunt
Pheasant hunting in Minnesota opened last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the reports he's heard locally is that hunters did well and he's hearing similar reports in other locations in the state. Schmitt explains southwest Minnesota and in the Ortonville area may have done the best.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
Minnesota Chef Dishes on ‘Chopped’ Experience
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Fans of The Food Network show "Chopped" saw a familiar face competing in Tuesday night's episode. Krewe Restaurant co-owner Mateo Mackbee was one of the four contestants hoping to impress the judges with his cooking. Mackbee filmed the show about eight months ago and had...
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
