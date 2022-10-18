Read full article on original website
U.N. Security Council considers Haiti sanctions, targeting gang leader 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Millions of Venezuelan migrants lacking access to basic services
PANAMA CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.
Somalia: The curse of famine
In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and activists have said that calling in military intervention risks escalating brutal Port-au-Prince violence
Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns
A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
A police chief said, "some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals."ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Explainer-What's driving Haiti's humanitarian crisis?
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and water causing catastrophic hunger, and the government pleading for military assistance from abroad.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from
Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications. During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees...
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
In conversation with Peter Maurer: An exit interview with the ICRC president
The outgoing head of one of the world’s biggest aid groups says the traditional humanitarian response model has “come to an end”. So what comes next?. Peter Maurer is stepping down after 10 years as the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC. In a broad conversation, Maurer spoke to The New Humanitarian’s Rethinking Humanitarianism podcast about his decade on the front lines of diplomacy, and his thoughts on the future of a sector in need of change.
Russia’s ‘four new regions’, hurricane havoc, and Tigray 2.0: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. As Putin doubles down, some Russians head for the exit. “There are four new regions of Russia,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a ceremony on 30 September declaring the annexation of large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. The move follows sham referendums held in the occupied territories, which amount to around 18 percent of Ukraine’s landmass. Russia’s lower house of parliament will meet on 3 and 4 October to approve the annexation. Also on 30 September, a suspected Russian missile strike killed 25 people and injured dozens of others travelling in a humanitarian convoy in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Putin has doubled down on Russia’s faltering war effort after losing ground in northeastern Ukraine in recent weeks. On 21 September, Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 Russian men with military experience to bolster depleted forces. The order has prompted an exodus of some 200,000 people from Russia and sparked protests across the country. Experts say proceeding with the annexation is a sign that Putin doesn’t intend to back down. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the annexation as a “dangerous escalation”, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it “will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia”.
Cholera surge, climate justice calls, and the return of the Rosetta Stone: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Violence, poverty, climate change drive global cholera surge. From Haiti to Lebanon to Syria, the World Health Organization has warned of a global spike in cholera cases, with war, violence, poverty, and – in a newer twist – climate change driving the surge. The WHO noted that 27 countries have reported outbreaks since the start of the year. Syria, where concern of spread into the war-battered Idlib region is growing, has reported more than 10,000 cases in the past six weeks. Lebanon, where a downward economic spiral has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty, recorded its first case of cholera since 1993. In Haiti, meanwhile, cholera recently returned after a three-year absence, and the timing couldn’t be worse. Rampant gang violence has led to an increase in cases, and has combined with fuel shortages to heavily restrict hospital services. After the devastating 2010 earthquake, the Caribbean country was hit with a cholera outbreak – traced back to UN peacekeepers – that infected some 820,000 people and killed an estimated 10,000. Cholera spreads through contaminated water or food and can kill within hours if untreated. It can be prevented with vaccines and treated with rehydration methods, but many patients don’t have access to these means. More cholera outbreaks have been reported in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
A $2.5 million prize gives this humanitarian group more power to halt human suffering
Jan Egeland speaks in a calm manner than befits his four decades of humanitarian work, but he becomes increasingly animated when discussing the record number of people currently displaced because of humanitarian crises across the globe. This year alone, the group that he heads, the Norwegian Refugee Council, helped those...
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
How to begin fixing the ‘nonsensical’ humanitarian financing system
The humanitarian aid system needs an urgent overhaul, and the devastating yet preventable food crisis unfolding in East Africa is a clear example why. Parts of Somalia are expected to enter famine within the coming weeks, yet the crisis remains a footnote to the terrible news from the Ukraine war – which has exacerbated the situation by pushing up the price of staple foods and fertiliser.
Sudan officials: Tribal clashes kill 170 in country’s south
CAIRO (AP) — Tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern province of Blue Nile have killed at least 170 people over the past two days, two Sudanese officials said Thursday, the latest in inter-communal violence across the country’s neglected south. The officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on...
How the humanitarian sector can learn from its past
In the early-2000s, at the start of my career, I evaluated a number of humanitarian operations. The assignments offered a window into the mechanics of aid and the persistent problems it faced, but also spotlighted where humanitarians were making a difference. In one of my early jobs, I was part...
