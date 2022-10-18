Read full article on original website
Lima, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Van Wert football team will have a game with Bath High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Delphos Herald
St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner
So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
Delaware Gazette
Brenner faces Swiger in race for Ohio Senate seat
The Ohio Senate 19th District seat will be up for grabs on Election Day as Republican incumbent Andrew Brenner seeks reelection to a second term, while Democrat and political newcomer Heather Swiger hopes to bring a new voice to the state government. Along with Delaware County, the 19th District also...
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
sent-trib.com
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
presspublications.com
Genoa Retirement Village resident “Lives a Dream”
Genoa Retirement Village long-term resident Deb Bowersox was living the dream Sept. 30 as she got a special surprise – a chance to hit the road, enjoy the sunshine and cruise familiar streets of her hometown. The 62-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist with her husband, hasn’t been able...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
Lima Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is hosting a Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Lima Senior High School in the west parking off Spartan Way located at 1 Spartan Way. LPD is looking for additional businesses or organizations to sign up to pass out candy. Community members attending can park in the main west-side parking lot off Spartan Way.
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
