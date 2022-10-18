ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Lima, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Van Wert football team will have a game with Bath High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
VAN WERT, OH
Delphos Herald

St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022

DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
DELPHOS, OH
Ada Herald

Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory

ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
ADA, OH
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
CYGNET, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner

So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
MANSFIELD, OH
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
TOLEDO, OH
Delaware Gazette

Brenner faces Swiger in race for Ohio Senate seat

The Ohio Senate 19th District seat will be up for grabs on Election Day as Republican incumbent Andrew Brenner seeks reelection to a second term, while Democrat and political newcomer Heather Swiger hopes to bring a new voice to the state government. Along with Delaware County, the 19th District also...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120

During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
presspublications.com

Genoa Retirement Village resident “Lives a Dream”

Genoa Retirement Village long-term resident Deb Bowersox was living the dream Sept. 30 as she got a special surprise – a chance to hit the road, enjoy the sunshine and cruise familiar streets of her hometown. The 62-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist with her husband, hasn’t been able...
GENOA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is hosting a Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Lima Senior High School in the west parking off Spartan Way located at 1 Spartan Way. LPD is looking for additional businesses or organizations to sign up to pass out candy. Community members attending can park in the main west-side parking lot off Spartan Way.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations

BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman

Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy