Spokane County, WA

pullmanradio.com

Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death

SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

