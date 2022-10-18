Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Saturday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
pullmanradio.com
Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
KHQ Right Now
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
WSP asking for witnesses of possible road-rage shooting on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for information about a potential road rage shooting that happened earlier this month. WSP says the shooting happened on westbound I-90 near the Division Street exit on October 9 just past 9 a.m. They did not have information on a possible suspect, but said the victim was driving a white Honda...
Spokane Valley runs into roadblock on police vehicle replacement plan
Spokane Valley has been unable to purchase replacement vehicles for its police fleet in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, and prices have gone up nearly $10,000 for each model under 2023 pricing. However, the city council has decided to spend the extra money to reorder vehicles in order to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death
SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
KHQ Right Now
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
Comments / 0