Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Two People Taken to Hospital Following Rollover in Todd County
STAPLES (WJON News) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover in Todd County early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Staples. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 22-year-old Paige Kittelson, of Staples, was heading west on highway...
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital
AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule
The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
