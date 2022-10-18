ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!

Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
ANOKA, MN
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
SARTELL, MN
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
ALBANY, MN
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs

WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
WILLMAR, MN
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County

Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule

The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
SARTELL, MN
