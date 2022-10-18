ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

I’m A Celeb: Here’s who are rumoured to be in the jungle this year

It’s a big year for I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. The show is returning to its usual set-up in Australia this year after three years of Covid-19. Set to be aired in November, the show bosses haven’t announced a date yet but as rumours have it this is the list of celebs that can be seen in the jungle this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy