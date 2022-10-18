ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Blade

Anthony Wayne boys finish 5th, Perrysburg's Deal places 11th at Division I state golf tournament

Anthony Wayne boys golf recorded the Generals’ best placement in program history at the Division I golf state tournament on Saturday at Ohio State University.  The Generals shot 321 on Saturday and a collective 641 in the two-day state tournament on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. Anthony Wayne tied for fifth place with Bexley St. Charles. “Logan [Sutto] played outstanding,” AW coach Pat Phillips said. “And then I thought we'd play a little bit better. The conditions were better for scoring than they were yesterday, but we just struggled on the greens a little bit today.” Sutto continued the record-breaking tournament for the AW program. Sutto shot 73 on Day 2 to conclude the state tournament with a 151. He finished in sixth place, the best individual mark in Generals boys golf history. 
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Record-Courier

Mogadore boys cross country seeks sweeter postseason

PLAIN TWP. — Last postseason left a tough taste in the mouths of the Wildcats after they finished last in the team standings at the Boardman Regional.  They started this postseason with a different taste, as the Mogadore boys cross country team spent Wednesday evening baking a cake together, with varying success. ...
MOGADORE, OH
Lohud | The Journal News

Football: Mamaroneck achieves perfection, now hoping for more in playoffs

MAMAROENCK — There was no elaborate celebration, although there was plenty of reason to celebrate. Instead, Mamaroneck grouped together for a team picture and a few kind words from a coaching staff that knows just what it means for their program to be undefeated so deep into a season. "They said they were proud of us," senior quarterback Jason Cox said. "They know what we've done so far is special, but what lies ahead could be a...
MAMARONECK, NY

