Anthony Wayne boys golf recorded the Generals’ best placement in program history at the Division I golf state tournament on Saturday at Ohio State University. The Generals shot 321 on Saturday and a collective 641 in the two-day state tournament on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. Anthony Wayne tied for fifth place with Bexley St. Charles. “Logan [Sutto] played outstanding,” AW coach Pat Phillips said. “And then I thought we'd play a little bit better. The conditions were better for scoring than they were yesterday, but we just struggled on the greens a little bit today.” Sutto continued the record-breaking tournament for the AW program. Sutto shot 73 on Day 2 to conclude the state tournament with a 151. He finished in sixth place, the best individual mark in Generals boys golf history.

WHITEHOUSE, OH ・ 9 MINUTES AGO