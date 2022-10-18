Read full article on original website
Related
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Anthony Wayne boys finish 5th, Perrysburg's Deal places 11th at Division I state golf tournament
Anthony Wayne boys golf recorded the Generals’ best placement in program history at the Division I golf state tournament on Saturday at Ohio State University. The Generals shot 321 on Saturday and a collective 641 in the two-day state tournament on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. Anthony Wayne tied for fifth place with Bexley St. Charles. “Logan [Sutto] played outstanding,” AW coach Pat Phillips said. “And then I thought we'd play a little bit better. The conditions were better for scoring than they were yesterday, but we just struggled on the greens a little bit today.” Sutto continued the record-breaking tournament for the AW program. Sutto shot 73 on Day 2 to conclude the state tournament with a 151. He finished in sixth place, the best individual mark in Generals boys golf history.
Mogadore boys cross country seeks sweeter postseason
PLAIN TWP. — Last postseason left a tough taste in the mouths of the Wildcats after they finished last in the team standings at the Boardman Regional. They started this postseason with a different taste, as the Mogadore boys cross country team spent Wednesday evening baking a cake together, with varying success. ...
Football: Mamaroneck achieves perfection, now hoping for more in playoffs
MAMAROENCK — There was no elaborate celebration, although there was plenty of reason to celebrate. Instead, Mamaroneck grouped together for a team picture and a few kind words from a coaching staff that knows just what it means for their program to be undefeated so deep into a season. "They said they were proud of us," senior quarterback Jason Cox said. "They know what we've done so far is special, but what lies ahead could be a...
Montana State Sets Division I Record With Four Safeties in Game
The FCS program set an obscure mark on Saturday against Weber State.
Comments / 0