The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More
It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
97.5 NOW FM
Finally,Raising Cane’s Has Come To Lansing!
Raising Cane's is here! By here, I mean in Michigan. By in Michigan, I mean on Grand River in East Lansing! Anyone who has tried Cane's knows how good it is. You might say, "It is just chicken fingers." I am here to tell you that Cane's is the upper echelon of chicken fingers. The secret could very well be the sauce. I can tell you from experience, every time a Cane's opens, people get really excited. It also brings in some traffic. This was true in Lansing when they opened their doors yesterday.
97.5 NOW FM
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Halloween Decor Has Definitely Gone Next Level
It seems like in the last few years, Halloween is rivaling Christmas when it comes to exterior decorations. Orange, purple, and green lights are gracing a lot of houses around Lansing this year. WLNS actually profiled one that has a 9 hole, mini, put put course for kids to play. That is next level!!
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat
I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
Stone Sculpture of Sir Graves Ghastly Erected At Detroit’s Redford Theatre
Sir Graves Ghastly was a show that was a part of so many of our lives growing up, especially if you were a child of the 60s, 70s & 80s. Sir Graves Ghastly had its longest run on Saturday afternoons on TV2 in Detroit, from 1967 to 1982, with a total of fifteen seasons.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
Lansing Can Look Forward to an Unseasonably Warm Weekend
In August this year, in the midst of days reaching the mid-80s and low 90s, we saw some fall-like weather. And then, in mid-September when highs typically hover around the low to mid-70s, we saw almost a whole week of summer-like temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s. And now, Lansing...
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest
A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
Here’s Your Chance to Win a 2022 Lansing Family Fun Card!
Looking for something to do with the kids? We've got you covered! Just enter below for your chance to win the 2022 Family Fun Card From Townsquare Media Lansing. It's $550 worth of fun, family stuff to do in the Lansing area, including 9 participating venues, for just $99! The Family Fun Card will act as your family's pre-paid ticket to the following events, attractions, classes and more listed below, all located within the Greater Lansing area.
