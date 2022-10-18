Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter
Elkin Awarded R25 Grant to Train Underrepresented Minorities
National Library of Medicine Awards Elkin R25 Grant. Peter L. Elkin, MD, UB Distinguished Professor and chair of biomedical informatics at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded an R25 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine (NLM) to train underrepresented minorities in biomedical informatics and data science.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Michel Bruneau
SUNY Distinguished Professor of Civil,Structural and Environmental Engineering. University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Disaster resilience, multi-hazard engineering, design of infrastructure to resist extreme events, earthquake engineering, design of steel structures, structural engineering. Michel Bruneau can speak to the media about why the infrastructure fails during extreme...
University at Buffalo Reporter
M4’s Business Geared Toward LGBTQ+ Medical Professionals, Allies
LGBTQ+ Medical Professionals are Audience for M4’s Venture. In addition to training for a career as an emergency room physician, fourth-year medical student Grant Parrelli has been busy with a new business venture — Professionally Proud, a clothing line geared toward LGBTQ+ medical professionals and their allies. Parrelli,...
University at Buffalo Reporter
With ACAW as backdrop, UB students push boundaries of terra cotta
Inside the SMART Fabrication Factory in Parker Hall on the South Campus sits a very powerful tool, one that is revolutionizing what’s possible within the world of architectural clay. Students in the School of Architecture and Planning got to experiment with it, learn how to use it and create...
Comments / 0