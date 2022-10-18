Pebblebrook update: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Bethesda, Maryland, announced the completion of a US$2 billion refinancing, increasing the capacity of its unsecured credit facility to US$650 million and extending the maturities of all its term loans and credit facilities while maintaining its pre-pandemic pricing grid. Despite an approximate US$2 million impact on total revenues from Hurricane Ian, September’s same-property operating results, including RevPAR, total revenues and hotel EBITDA exceeded 2019 comparables. For the first time since the pandemic began, on a quarterly basis, the company’s 3Q22 RevPAR and total revenues exceeded 3Q 2019 results. “We have not seen anything that would indicate recession-driven pressures on room night demand, out-of-room spend, or pricing,” Pebblebrook said in a statement. The company’s 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club remains closed following Hurricane Ian and continues to conduct repair and remediation work.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO