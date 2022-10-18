ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills

Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter. Usually, Leleve pays 15,000 to 20,000 euros ($14,800 to $19,700) in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running.
Hotels Magazine

Briefs: Pebblebrook completes $2B refi; THCP invests in France’s Castellet

Pebblebrook update: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Bethesda, Maryland, announced the completion of a US$2 billion refinancing, increasing the capacity of its unsecured credit facility to US$650 million and extending the maturities of all its term loans and credit facilities while maintaining its pre-pandemic pricing grid. Despite an approximate US$2 million impact on total revenues from Hurricane Ian, September’s same-property operating results, including RevPAR, total revenues and hotel EBITDA exceeded 2019 comparables. For the first time since the pandemic began, on a quarterly basis, the company’s 3Q22 RevPAR and total revenues exceeded 3Q 2019 results. “We have not seen anything that would indicate recession-driven pressures on room night demand, out-of-room spend, or pricing,” Pebblebrook said in a statement. The company’s 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club remains closed following Hurricane Ian and continues to conduct repair and remediation work.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy