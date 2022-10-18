Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
The man who made Red Bull the world's best-known energy drink and amassed a $25 billion fortune has died aged 78
Dietrich Mateschitz cofounded Red Bull in 1984 after seeing the potential in a Thai energy drink called Krating Daeng.
French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills
Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter. Usually, Leleve pays 15,000 to 20,000 euros ($14,800 to $19,700) in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running.
I had 3 picky eaters. After a year of constant travel, I have none.
After traveling through Latin America for a year, the author shares how her children stopped being picky about food and ate what was available.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Pebblebrook completes $2B refi; THCP invests in France’s Castellet
Pebblebrook update: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Bethesda, Maryland, announced the completion of a US$2 billion refinancing, increasing the capacity of its unsecured credit facility to US$650 million and extending the maturities of all its term loans and credit facilities while maintaining its pre-pandemic pricing grid. Despite an approximate US$2 million impact on total revenues from Hurricane Ian, September’s same-property operating results, including RevPAR, total revenues and hotel EBITDA exceeded 2019 comparables. For the first time since the pandemic began, on a quarterly basis, the company’s 3Q22 RevPAR and total revenues exceeded 3Q 2019 results. “We have not seen anything that would indicate recession-driven pressures on room night demand, out-of-room spend, or pricing,” Pebblebrook said in a statement. The company’s 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club remains closed following Hurricane Ian and continues to conduct repair and remediation work.
Comments / 0