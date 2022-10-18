Read full article on original website
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayHastings, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Action News Jax
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge following truck fire
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 11:30 AM: All lanes are reopened on the Northbound side of the Buckman bridge following a semi-truck fire. UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Truck reignites upon movement due to materials inside. JFRD back enroute. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two semi trucks involved in a fiery crash early Friday morning...
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Trucktoberfest: Residents should expect traffic congestion, doubled fines
Daytona Beach's unsanctioned Trucktoberfest is slated to begin this Friday and over the weekend, but officials warn residents of heavy traffic congestion during the weekend-long event with the addition of hefty fines. Daytona Beach police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside, mainly North and South Atlantic Avenue...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
‘They’re both on fire:’ 911 calls reveal aftermath of crash that shut down Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fiery crash just before Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 Friday morning had a ripple effect on people’s morning commute. Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty obtained exclusive 911 calls from several drivers who reported the crash, which happened just after 6 a.m. >>> STREAM...
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
Action News Jax
TIMELINE: Here’s what led to a fiery crash that closed the Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trucks involved in a fiery crash early Friday morning shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours. Northbound lanes reopened just before 11:30 a.m. An initial crash happened a little after midnight, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A semi-truck from Rives Transport Incorporated, which is...
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
News4Jax.com
Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
First Coast News
One killed in crash on US 301 in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
flaglerlive.com
Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings
Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:39 a.m. A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day. There have...
Action News Jax
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Friday, Oct. 21
• Marcus C. Biggs-Tiemann, 25, of 800 W. Illinois Ave. was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of causing more than $500 damage to the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West College Avenue. ACCIDENTS. • Kaitlyn...
