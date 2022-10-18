ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

City annexes 30 acres from the county

The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

One killed in crash on US 301 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Friday, Oct. 21

• Marcus C. Biggs-Tiemann, 25, of 800 W. Illinois Ave. was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of causing more than $500 damage to the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West College Avenue. ACCIDENTS. • Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy