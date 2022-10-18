ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
Immunocompromised Marylander dies of monkeypox-related illness

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health announced the state's first monkeypox-related death. The individual was immunocompromised, officials said, which resulted in a more severe case that contributed to their death. No further information was provided due to patient confidentiality. "Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. "If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated."The CDC says the virus spreads through close contact including skin-to-skin contact or in cases where someone touches a rash, scabs, body fluids, or even objects like the towels used by a person who has the virus.Monkeypox can be very painful because of symptoms like lesions that develop on the skin. Other symptoms include a rash, fever, and body aches. The virus does not spread as easily as COVID-19, officials said. Testing for the virus is still only possible through a medical professional. 
Report: RSV On The Rise In Young Children Across Maryland

Health officials are warning parents to stay cautious as RSV cases are rising among children. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a virus causing a crisis in healthcare facilities nationwide. However, doctors […]
Monkeypox-Related Death In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Department of Health is announcing a death related to monkeypox. Officials say the patient was immunocompromised, which contributed to their death. “Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “If...
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
One Of The Most Dangerous Times Of The Year

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every holiday, fire and rescue services harp on safety precautions that help cut down on the dangers posed by the holiday season. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) states that “Almost half of home fires (47 percent) and more than half (54 percent) of home fire deaths occur in the cooler months of November through March.” This is caused by a combination of increased cooking for the holidays and not taking proper safety precautions while heating your home.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
What manufacturing workers make in Maryland

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Maryland using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
