Budzinski outraising, outspending Deering in Illinois 13th Congressional District race

By Patrick Keck, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

New campaign finance filings indicate a growing financial lead for Democrat candidate Nikki Budzinski in the Illinois 13th Congressional District race — a redrawn district providing the Democrats a chance to pick up a seat in Washington.

Filed with the Federal Election Commission , the reports as of Sept. 30 show Budzinski, a former chief of staff in the Biden administration's Office of Management and Budget, has raised $3.1 million mostly in individual contributions.

In a statement from her campaign office, Budzinski said she was "blown away" with the backing as Democrats look to flip the district held by Republicans for the entire millennium before it was redrawn.

“I am committed to being a champion for working families in central and southern Illinois that for too long, haven’t had a voice in Congress," Budzinski said. "We are running an issues-based campaign focused on how we can lower inflation, fight for a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, and protect Social Security and Medicare from Republican attacks.”

Contributions to Republican Regan Deering are nearly half of what Budzinski has received so far. Deering, a Decatur philanthropist and small business owner, has raised $1.8 million.

Illinois elections: Where Nikki Budzinski, 13th congressional district candidate, stands on ag, climate, costs

The fundraising advantage has allowed Budzinski to spend more than her opponent while maintaining more cash on hand as the final push to Election Day is underway. She has spent $2.1 million, primarily on advertising and polling, and has more than $1 million in reserves.

Deering has $542,369 on hand, an improvement of more than $500,000 compared to the previous quarter. Unlike her opponent, she has made personal loans to her campaign including a most recent $750,000 loan on Sept. 26. According to federal financial disclosures, Deering has a net worth ranging from $35 million to $142 million drawn mostly from her family ties to food processing company Archer Daniels Midland.

Super PAC contributions are in play in the race and another area where Budzinski holds an advantage. Previously endorsed by Emily's List, a nationwide group primarily supporting Democrat women seeking office, Budzinski has received additional support with $258,038 in expenditures favoring the Democrat and $774,116 opposing Deering.

According to OpenSecrets , an online non-profit tracking political spending, Budzinski also has received support from the House Majority PAC and Protect Our Future PAC, totaling more than $700,000. Deering's sole super PAC backing from Our Families First contributed $54,000 to her campaign. Brian Deering, Regan Deering's husband, was the PAC's named contributor.

The Regan4Congress campaign noted the contribution differences in a recent press release, claiming that Budzinski receiving support from these groups meant she will only serve them in Washington.

“This is just one more example of Nikki Budzinski saying one thing and doing another,” said Melanie Meyers, Regan4Congress campaign manager in a statement. “Nikki’s allegiance continues to be to politicians and special interest groups, while Regan Deering is supported by and will represent the people of the 13th Congressional District.”

Midterm elections: Where Regan Deering, 13th congressional district candidate, stands on rising prices, voting, border

The 13th district race has yet to garner the investment of some other congressional districts, such as the 17th district in northeastern Illinois where Republican candidate Esther Joy King has raised $4.4 million and the 6th district where Democrat candidate Sean Casten has raised $4.7 million.

However, raising the most money doesn't always equate to an election day win.

Contributions have not met the 2020 totals for the 13th district race, where current Republican Rep. Rodney Davis was victorious despite receiving fewer funds than Democrat Betsy Londrigan. Together, the candidates received more than $10 million in contributions — the highest amount of any race during Davis's five terms in Congress.

Davis did not seek a sixth term in the district after redistricting conducted by the Illinois General Assembly forced him into the 15th Congressional District. He made a run for the seat but lost in the June 28 Republican primary to Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

The state also lost a congressional seat after 2020 U.S. Census data found it had about 18,000 fewer residents compared to the 2010 census, leaving Illinois 17 districts. A post-enumeration study conducted by the Census Bureau found six states, including Illinois, likely were undercounted. However, the official count was not adjusted.

Because of redistricting, some Sangamon County voters will vote in the 15th Illinois Congressional District on Nov. 8. The fundraising in the district that includes Chatham and Riverton overwhelmingly favors Miller.

Miller has received $1.8 million in contributions while her Democrat opponent Paul Lange has received just under $34,000.

Contact Patrick Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Budzinski outraising, outspending Deering in Illinois 13th Congressional District race

Comments / 6

Carl Sbad
2d ago

nobody's voting Democrat so I don't care how much money she has. they all think abortion is what everybody's going to vote on but that's not everybody's worry economy crime stuff like that or what people are worried about go to the store Buy $100 worth of food looks like you spent 20 bucks. yeah we're tired of that.

Reply
5
ILLINOIS STATE
