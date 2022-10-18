If your children enjoy art and drawing, fish and animals — and combining the two, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has something for you. FWC, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, announces the 25th Anniversary Fish Art Contest is now open. Since 1997, the contest has drawn thousands of entries each year from across the country. The FWC will host the Florida State Fish Art Contest again this year for the state. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes. This program inspires creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists. “Students from all over the world participate to learn about fish, water resources and conservation. We continue to see lives changed where participation in the Fish Art contest serves as building blocks for lifelong stewardship of natural resources,” said Pat Conzemius, President and CEO of Wildlife Forever.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO