"I'm just thrilled that I've been invited to the party": Charlie Cox on Daredevil's return in 'She-Hulk' and beyond

When Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in a small scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans went berserk as it was the star and the character's official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox starred in Netflix's hit Daredevil series for three seasons, but that show -- like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- never crossed over to the MCU. Now, with two episodes of She-Hulk under his belt -- a primer for 2024's Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again -- Cox tells Variety he's "just thrilled that I've been invited to the party."

Cox says he isn't on social media, so he missed the reaction to his She-Hulk episode, in which Murdock clashed with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters in court and then smashed at her place. A visiting nephew, however, "...handed me the phone and showed me these comments and tweets that were coming in. I don't like to get too deep into that because it's a bit of a rabbit hole, but I did for a minute see a lot of excitement, a lot of love and funny emojis," he admitted.

Cox said he had "a blast" working with Tatiana. "She's such an extraordinary actor, and the characters' chemistry was really strong," he said, adding he hopes Matt and Jen could meet again onscreen.

The English actor also recalled what it was like seeing a photo of Daredevil's new suit red and gold suit, which he first mistook for another superhero. "...And then I looked more carefully, and I was like, 'Wait, that guy's me.' ...I was like, 'Oh my God, that is so cool,'" Cox recalled. "It's such a great homage to some of the earlier Daredevil runs. I got goosebumps thinking about this moment, putting it on and the fans' reaction."

