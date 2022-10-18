ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From family to rivals: Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors go toe-to-toe in 'Creed III' trailer

By ABC Audio
 2 days ago
It's Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed vs. Jonathan Majors as Damian in the Creed III trailer released Tuesday.

The adrenaline-pumping visual sees Adonis defending and carrying on the legacy of his former trainer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) when Damian, a friend-turned-foe, threatens to take Creed's top spot in the ring.

The film follows Adonis, who's established a thriving career and family life, when boxing prodigy Damian resurfaces after a long prison sentence, eager to prove his status as "the best." Adonis is forced to put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter with nothing to lose.

With a story written in part by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, Creed III marks Jordan's directorial debut and his third acting gig as part of the Rocky x Creed franchise. Majors, one of the few main characters new to the film, plays alongside returning cast members Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Wood Harris.

Prior to the trailer's release, Jordan shared first-look poster images of the film, one of which features himself in the ring with the phrase "You Can't Run..." etched in the corner. The other, which shows a ready-to-battle Majors, reads, "...From Your Past."

The highly anticipated film was originally scheduled for release this November but will now hit theaters March 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

