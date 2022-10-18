At the end of the school year in 2018, Park Elementary was notified that we were being put on CSI status (Comprehensive Support Improvement) and had been given an "F" grade on our report card. For the last 3 years, our teachers and students have been working so hard to reach, maintain and Try 100 in all their areas of studies. Teachers were given instructions and feedback constantly to apply in their classrooms to help our students set new goals and achieve greater success. This has not been an easy process. CSI took all our admin, teachers, and students out of their comfort zones and had them stretch their critical thinking skills and learning targets. They sacrificed hours of time and energy to improve in all areas of focus. Our students and teachers continued to amaze us with all their capabilities to Try 100 no matter what and keep fighting! Well, it paid off and we just received news that we are now at a "B" on our report card (a couple points shy of an A) and we are no longer in CSI status. Not only that, but out of all the schools that went into CSI status in 2018, we came out in the #1 spot! This is a HUGE accomplishment and showcases our students and teachers that hard things are worth fighting through. THANK YOU to all our teachers, staff, admin and our students for all their hard work, sacrifices, and accomplishments in truly making Park Elementary a special place to be and learn! Congratulations!!!

18 HOURS AGO