Stand Strong Students
Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
September Teacher Spotlight - Emily Edman
Emily Edman was born and raised in Puerto Rico. When she worked at a library, she decided she wanted to become a teacher. Mrs. Edman enjoys writing articles for fun and dancing to salsa music with her broom when she sweeps. Mrs. Edman won the spelling bee in 8th grade...
Miss Panoramaland Outstanding Teen Visits the Fourth Grade
The fourth grade classes had a special guest on Monday, October 10, 2022. Desiree McKinnon, Miss Panoramaland’s Outstanding Teen shared her platform of The Lift Project, which focuses on wellbeing and resilience. She talked about being a buddy, not a bully, and gave the students a few tips on how to be a ventriloquist!
Park's Report Card
At the end of the school year in 2018, Park Elementary was notified that we were being put on CSI status (Comprehensive Support Improvement) and had been given an "F" grade on our report card. For the last 3 years, our teachers and students have been working so hard to reach, maintain and Try 100 in all their areas of studies. Teachers were given instructions and feedback constantly to apply in their classrooms to help our students set new goals and achieve greater success. This has not been an easy process. CSI took all our admin, teachers, and students out of their comfort zones and had them stretch their critical thinking skills and learning targets. They sacrificed hours of time and energy to improve in all areas of focus. Our students and teachers continued to amaze us with all their capabilities to Try 100 no matter what and keep fighting! Well, it paid off and we just received news that we are now at a "B" on our report card (a couple points shy of an A) and we are no longer in CSI status. Not only that, but out of all the schools that went into CSI status in 2018, we came out in the #1 spot! This is a HUGE accomplishment and showcases our students and teachers that hard things are worth fighting through. THANK YOU to all our teachers, staff, admin and our students for all their hard work, sacrifices, and accomplishments in truly making Park Elementary a special place to be and learn! Congratulations!!!
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
This week our super student council members, Sam Beddes and Pyper Liddle, chose to interview Mrs. Nielson, our amazing PE teacher. This is what they learned about her:. Favorite thing about Apple Valley: loves all of the kids. Favorite thing to teach: P.E. especially Dracula (a favorite game they play...
Kindergarten Goes on a Field Trip
The kindergarteners went to Jaker’s for their field trip! They had SO much fun! The students were well behaved and represented Goshen by wearing their school shirts. Mrs. Peterson and Ms. Adams even played in the corn pit! We appreciate all the parents who were able to go with us.
First Grade Field Trip
This week our first grades visited the Springville Museum, Jaker's and had a history tour of Spanish Fork. Click on the photo to see all the fun these students had. #studentsuccess #canyonelementary #neboschooldistrict #togetherwerise.
Third Grade Book Cafe
Our 3rd Graders were invited to a Book Cafe where they got to taste lots of different kinds of books. They loved getting to learn about and explore new genres of books. They had a blast! #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #theclimb #focusonstudents #utpublicschools #weloveteaching #thirdgradethings #readingisfun.
Principal Read Aloud
Each month we learn about a new character trait during our Principal read-a-loud! This month Mrs. Jolley dressed up like a spooooky skeleton to teach us all about Problem Solving!
10/21/22 SJHS Newsletter — 21/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Next week is college week! Our counselors have planned different activities throughout the week to help students learn a little more about different post-high school options. We’re excited for our students to learn about the different opportunities they will have a chance to choose from in the future. Please take a look at our Counseling Department newsletter for more information about College Week and different supports available to our students. Next week’s events:
Where Are We Wednesday, October 19, 2022?
Where are we Wednesday, October 19, 2022? Name the place and event that happened in Nebo School District. Remember to scroll through the photos. The communications office will be posting photos from around the district on Wednesdays. The first person to email the correct name and place will receive a gift. Email your response to wherearewewednesday [at] nebo [dot] edu (link sends email).
