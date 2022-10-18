At last night’s Board of Education meeting, Transition Team Co-Chairs Andrea Custis and Dr. Guy Generals presented an overview of the final Transition Team report. I intentionally requested that my Transition Team be comprised of students, parents, teachers, principals, District leaders, union leaders, national educational leaders, city leaders, business leaders, non-profit leaders, grassroots leaders, and other SDP staff because I understand that it will take the entire Philadelphia community to ensure “our children are well”. Together, this team of talented individuals critically assessed five key areas of the District – Student Achievement, Operations, Anti-Racist District Culture, Community Engagement & Communications, and Enriching & Well-Rounded School Experiences. Their assessments have resulted in a list of 91 short- and long-term recommendations to drive improvements in those five areas. You can read the full report here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO