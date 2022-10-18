ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Odette and Dave Annable’s Relationship Timeline: Split, Reconciliation and More

By Meredith Nardino
 2 days ago
Not always easy. Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have been candid about their ups and downs since tying the knot in 2010.

The pair exchanged vows in Ojai, California, in October 2010 after less than two years together. As their romance continued to blossom, the Red Band Society alum joked he still couldn't believe how lucky he was to have found The One.

"I'll always be that guy in high school who got shot down for every dance," Dave teased to Us Weekly in October 2014. "When we went on a date, I thought, 'Well, I gotta lock this up.' I know I traded up in that deal!"

The twosome worked together during the fifth and final season of Brothers & Sisters , playing love interests on the small screen. In September 2015, they welcomed daughter Charlie Mae , but parenthood didn't dim the couple's spark .

"We enjoy nothing more than dropping her off at her grandparents' so we could have a night alone," Dave told Us in June 2019. "But no, it's important and we're very lucky to have family and wonderful in-laws that are close and just want to spend time with her, so we took them up on that."

At the time, the California native gushed that she was so "grateful" for her little girl. "I just see, like, though new eyes every single morning and it's so much fun," she said of raising Charlie. "It just adds a different element to our relationship in a way, and we're learning how to balance being parents and still being a couple."

However, the pair eventually hit a roadblock in their relationship, and Us confirmed in October 2019 that Odette and Dave had called it quits. The Astronaut Wives Club star later confessed to struggling with the "rough" breakup .

"I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years," she wrote via Instagram in January 2020. "They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself. ... Baby steps."

It wasn't long before the duo reunited, officially confirming via social media in August 2020 that they were back together. After suffering multiple miscarriages, Odette announced in May 2022 that she and Dave had another little one on the way. Their second daughter arrived that October.

"Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi.' Mom and baby are doing great," the 666 Park Avenue alum gushed via Instagram alongside photos from the hospital. "Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."

Scroll down to relive the pair's rocky romance:

