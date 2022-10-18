October 18, 2022 – Skurnik Wines & Spirits, a leading importer and distributor of wine and spirits, and Republic National Distributing Company, have announced a new partnership for distribution of Skurnik’s wines and spirits in the State of Texas. The portfolio RNDC will bring to a wider audience in Texas, includes Skurnik’s extensive German, Austrian, and grower Champagne import book, as well as its top-selling domestic brand The Pinot Project.

