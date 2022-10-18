Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Quentin Tarantino Once Shared Doing ‘Jackie Brown’ Put Him off of Adapting Novels Into Films
Working on 'Jackie Brown' showed Quentin Tarantino that he might have been better off telling his own movies in theaters instead of adapting the stories of others.
