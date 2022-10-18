Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Lumber River Council of Governments Celebrates 50 Years of Regional Excellence
On October 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began with a...
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
bladenonline.com
Deadline For Roger’s Wish Donations Extended Until Nov. 3
The deadline to contribute blankets for the 9th annual Roger’s Wish Project has been extended until Nov. 3, according to organizer Jeffrey Bryan. Roger Donations of new or gently used blankets, winter garments and sleeping bags will be accepted at the Bladen County Library and the Bladen Journal office during regular business hours. The distribution day remains Friday, Nov. 4 at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown.
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN PLANNING BOARD MEETING PUBLIC NOTICE
This is notice to the public that the Elizabethtown Planning Board will be meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building. The meeting will be for the purposes of various updates and proposed text. amendments. Sylvia Campbell, Mayor.
bladenonline.com
Food Protection Manager Course Registration – Now Open
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. – Registration is open!. NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center will be offering the Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program November 2-4, 2022 Safe Plates for Food Managers is a food safety training course developed by NC State University. This program prepares managers for the American National Standards Institution (ANSI) approved Food Protection Manager Certification. Passing this exam satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a Certified Food Protection Manager and is good throughout the United States for five years. Managers trained in Safe Plates for Food Managers are equipped to create a work environment that minimizes food safety risks in their restaurants, cafeterias, and grocery stores through best practices, open communication, and thoughtful practice.
bladenonline.com
Ag’em Up Days
Ag’em Up Days, a two day Agricultural Field Day Adventure for Bladen County 3rd graders, was held on October 11th and 12th, 2022 at Bladen County Community College. This year Bladen County Cooperative Extension, Bladen County Farm Bureau, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Bladen Community College, Four County Electric, Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Smithfield Hog Production, Prestage Farms, Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Representative William and Mrs. Brenda Brisson, Southeast Farm Equipment, Bladen County Livestock Association, West Bladen High School FFA, Bladenboro Middle School FFA and the Bladen County Board of Education worked together to create this annual opportunity to bring the School to the Farm, demonstrating the importance of agriculture to the students.
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. leaders disappointed company chose to expand in NC instead of their county
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County council members expressed that they're disappointed an existing company has decided to expand in neighboring Scotland County. SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
wpde.com
Robeson County officers respond to barricaded suspect situation, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Offices with the Rowland Police Department in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rowland where a man has barricaded himself inside a home, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said they went to serve...
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC
The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
Mount Airy News
Family calls for action after tragedy
Mount Airy resident Diane Felts passed away in late September from in a drowning accident while on vacation at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which her friends recall was one of her favorite places. Her friends and family are asking the public to join in this Friday in an event they...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach
On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
