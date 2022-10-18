ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. – Registration is open!. NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center will be offering the Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program November 2-4, 2022 Safe Plates for Food Managers is a food safety training course developed by NC State University. This program prepares managers for the American National Standards Institution (ANSI) approved Food Protection Manager Certification. Passing this exam satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a Certified Food Protection Manager and is good throughout the United States for five years. Managers trained in Safe Plates for Food Managers are equipped to create a work environment that minimizes food safety risks in their restaurants, cafeterias, and grocery stores through best practices, open communication, and thoughtful practice.

