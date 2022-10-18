The Denver Nuggets are hitting the road to Chase Center on Friday where they will take on the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets stepped onto the hardwood against the Jazz and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 123-102 in their last contest. Denver wrapped up the contest having earned a 48.2% FG percentage (40 out of 83) and buried 5 out of their 22 3-point attempts. From the charity stripe, the Nuggets converted 17 of 18 shots for a percentage of 94.4%. Pertaining to grabbing rebounds, they earned a total of 35 with 10 of them being of the offensive sort. They also recorded 21 dimes in the game as well as forcing the opposition into 19 turnovers and getting 10 steals. When discussing defense, Denver allowed their opponent to shoot 50.6% from the field on 42 out of 83 shooting. Utah recorded 27 dimes and had 10 steals in this matchup. In addition, Utah snagged 43 rebounds (11 offensive, 32 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Utah finished 74.2% at the free throw line by making 23 of their 31 attempts. They buried 16 of 38 shots from three-point range. In reference to personal fouls, the Nuggets ended up walking away with 23 while the Jazz racked up 21 personal fouls.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO