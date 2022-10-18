Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
Kawhi Leonard does not watch basketball.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
Suns coach explains controversial Chris Paul decision
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
Key Takeaways From Lakers-Warriors Opening Night Game
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 in Tuesday night’s opening night game. Here is what stood out in this game for both teams.
Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was huge for the Golden State Warriors and their dynasty
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Denver Nuggets are hitting the road to Chase Center on Friday where they will take on the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets stepped onto the hardwood against the Jazz and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 123-102 in their last contest. Denver wrapped up the contest having earned a 48.2% FG percentage (40 out of 83) and buried 5 out of their 22 3-point attempts. From the charity stripe, the Nuggets converted 17 of 18 shots for a percentage of 94.4%. Pertaining to grabbing rebounds, they earned a total of 35 with 10 of them being of the offensive sort. They also recorded 21 dimes in the game as well as forcing the opposition into 19 turnovers and getting 10 steals. When discussing defense, Denver allowed their opponent to shoot 50.6% from the field on 42 out of 83 shooting. Utah recorded 27 dimes and had 10 steals in this matchup. In addition, Utah snagged 43 rebounds (11 offensive, 32 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Utah finished 74.2% at the free throw line by making 23 of their 31 attempts. They buried 16 of 38 shots from three-point range. In reference to personal fouls, the Nuggets ended up walking away with 23 while the Jazz racked up 21 personal fouls.
