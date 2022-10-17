The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.11, or 1.14%, to $9.75. The Oceaneering International Inc. has recorded 17,083 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Oceaneering Wins $300 Million of Subsea Robotics Contracts During Third Quarter of 2022.

1 DAY AGO