What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Earnings Outlook For Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods SMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Simply Good Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Bank of America Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Bank of America's 3Q net interest margin came in above analyst estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. The bank's earnings per share (EPS), profit, and revenue also...
Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings
Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
AT&T Beats On Q3 Earnings, Contains Revenue Loss Aided By 5G and Fiber Connectivity Momentum
AT&T Inc T reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $30.00 billion, down 4.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.86 billion. The decline reflected WarnerMedia and other divestments. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 3.1%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues. In the Mobility segment, AT&T...
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Misses Earnings Estimates
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stock fell 3.11% (As on October 20, 11:44:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $576 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $495 million in the third quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,122 million, compared to $1,013 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment continues to see strong demand for the extensive firm transport and storage services the company offer, as well as favorable contract renewals on multiple assets across the network. The company is also moving forward with projects to provide additional transport capacity to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and remain focused on continuing to be the provider of choice for that growing market. Given the proximity of the existing assets to planned LNG expansions, the company expects to maintain and potentially expand on the approximately 50% share of transport capacity to LNG export facilities.
Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights
Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
Earnings Preview: Associated Banc
Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Earnings Preview
Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Metropolitan Bank Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings
Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings
Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings
Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
