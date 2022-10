Signing takes center stage as RIT Performing Arts departments endorse the production of American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken word theater. Several well known productions are being brought into a new light at RIT with the addition of sign language on stage. One of these productions is a version of "In the Heights," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which follows the story of a Hispanic community in the neighborhood of Manhattan’s Washington Heights.

