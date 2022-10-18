Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
AbbVie announces FDA approval of Rinvoq for treatment of nr-axSpA
AbbVie announces that the U.S. FDA has approved Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to tumor necrosis factor blocker therapy. This additional indication follows the FDA approval of Rinvoq in April of this year for adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, making it the first and only JAK inhibitor that is approved for both conditions.
tipranks.com
Regeneron granted pediatric exclusivity for EYLEA from FDA
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA has granted pediatric exclusivity for EYLEA, or aflibercept, Injection. This grant extends the period of U.S. market exclusivity for EYLEA by an additional six months through May 17, 2024. The pediatric exclusivity determination is based on data from two Phase 3 trials – BUTTERFLEYE and FIREFLEYE – which were submitted in response to the FDA’s Written Request to evaluate the use of EYLEA as a treatment for retinopathy of prematurity, or ROP, in preterm infants. The two Phase 3 trials also formed the basis of a supplemental Biologics License Application for EYLEA in ROP that was recently accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The lead sponsors of the trials were Regeneron for BUTTERFLEYE and Bayer for FIREFLEYE.
tipranks.com
Pfizer expects Covid-19 vaccine price of $110-$130 per dose in U.S., WSJ report
Pfizer (PFE) expects to price the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech (BNTX) at $110 to $130 per dose for adults in the U.S. market, Jared Hopkins of The Wall Street Journal reports. Pfizer is still negotiating with health insurers, but anticipates the listing price will be within that range, Angela Lukin, a Pfizer official, said. The official also said Pfizer intends to distribute the vaccine through middlemen wholesalers, will offer rebates, and will package the vaccine in a single-dose vial. These are the latest signs of preparations for a transition to typical commercial sales from U.S. government purchases of the vaccine. Reference Link.
Comments / 0