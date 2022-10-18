Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Pavilion Park Sign Finished
The city of Hope has installed the Pavilion Park sign downtown at Elm & 2nd. Pavilion Park is the official name of the area where the HUB is downtown. The sign has lights so it will be quite a landmark at night.
hopeprescott.com
Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center
Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas
It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
hopeprescott.com
Chamber of Commerce Week in Hope-Hempstead County
HOPE – This week is being observed as Chamber of Commerce Week, and the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to spread the word on the work the chamber does. The Chamber Ambassadors, above, hosted a Community Coffee Wednesday as part of the activities. Chamber of...
hopeprescott.com
Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
hopeprescott.com
Students visit OBU for TRiO
PRESCOTT – Pearl Bailey and Linda Benton, satellite teachers for Ouachita Baptist University TRIO Programs and volunteers Remona Block and RaShalla Young accompanied students from their respective schools of Prescott Junior High and Prescott High School Talent Search group, to Ouachita University on Wednesday evening, October 5, for their annual 2022 Tiger Tunes event.
hopeprescott.com
Pump class at Cross Roads VFD
Firefighters from Hempstead County are in Pump Ops class at Cross Roads FD. “We appreciate Oak-Lan Catering and More for supporting us in our training with some delicious food.” Photo by Teresa Smith.
swark.today
Leading ladies of Hempstead, Nevada Counties attend FB&T ROSE Event
Last week, almost 50 lady leaders from around Hempstead and Nevada Counties attended the ROSE Event for distinguished ladies hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) at Hempstead Hall. These esteemed matrons of community were treated to lunch, catered by Sheba’s, and a fun cookie-decorating activity taught by Terri James, Hempstead County Extension Agent. Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Burns Anderson, said the purpose of this distinguished ladies program was so FB&T could connect with the women in their communities. She said the name ROSE has a special meaning.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, October 21, 2022: It's a gift
Friends hate it when we write along these lines, but as libertarians, we have to object as a matter of principle to the concept of government picking winners and losers. These are instances when, instead of being a referee keeping the field level for all players, it tilts the field to favor particular groups, regions or businesses and industries. Examples are far too numerous to cite and almost everyone can come up with their own “favorites.” So, what are we to make of the federal Department of Energy’s $2.8 billion in grants – gifts – this week to 20 American companies involved in the lithium industry? Our own Albemarle Corporation will get $150 million to develop lithium production in North Carolina. The same grant cycle is awarding funds to develop graphite, nickel and silicon oxide production, build a commercial lithium electrolyte salt production plant, create binders for electric vehicle batteries, enhance lithium battery development and more. One can go in so many different directions. The gas, oil and coal industries can all scream bloody murder – as though they’ve never received special dispensations from government. The Biden Administration is demonstrating that it wants to help the lithium industry and electrically-powered vehicles as a national priority. Yet we have friends who mock the concept of electric vehicles every day. We don’t think that they’re right – having a vast variety of energy sources is self-evidently a good thing. But hey, do Albemarle and the 19 other companies really need a $2.8 billion relief package? A tenet of libertarianism is that government payments should be made to individuals and companies only for those services they have rendered to the government. Otherwise, it’s simply the government tilting the playing field and making a gift of your tax dollars.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, October 20, 2022: Out our Ouei
A contractor began digging a hole in Benton Alley behind Reporter Mansion earlier this week. Wednesday morning, all of the activity was too much to ignore. We walked out the back door and found a hole almost the whole width of the alley, about 15 feet in length, and about 10 feet deep. The water and natural gas lines were exposed. And, already neatly in place, was a large, concrete, commercial-grade grease trap. Friends, when Christy Ouei does something, she does it big. Almost simultaneous with our discovery of the grease trap was a big change to the former Perfect Cup page on Facebook, which is now the Facebook page of Lefty’s on the Square – the new Ouei restaurant that will take over the corner of North Court and Jefferson streets. We hope to have more information about the restaurant soon. Ouei owns both Mule Kick and Lefty’s on the Square.
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
hopeprescott.com
Barbara Odom
Mrs. Barbara Odom age of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday october 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
hopeprescott.com
Whitfield named outstanding faculty member
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The 2022 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year, Chylynda Whitfield, was recently recognized at the annual Arkansas Community Colleges Conference. Whitfield is a Social Sciences Instructor at the college. She teaches online and in-person classes at the Hope and Texarkana campuses. She is...
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Comments / 0