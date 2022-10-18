Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Yardbarker
Yankees' Luis Severino takes brutal shot at Rays before ALCS
The New York Yankees are one of the last two American League teams standing in the MLB playoffs, but that is not stopping one player from taking a pretty hilarious shot at a division rival. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was asked about the hostile reception the team is likely to...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Yardbarker
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Can’t Stop Doing 1 Unfortunate Thing
The ALCS has already started quite poorly for the New York Yankees. A usually prolific offense has been held to just two runs in each of the first two games of the ALCS. As a result, the Yankees will travel back home to the Bronx trailing the Houston Astros, 2-0, in danger of being swept out of the postseason.
Yardbarker
Roger Clemens dances around comparing Yankees' Aaron Judge to players with PED ties
Roger Clemens apparently wanted no part of comparing New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge to previous sluggers accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during their careers. Clemens, a former Yankees and Houston Astros starter, tossed the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between...
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Yardbarker
Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade
However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Yardbarker
Josh Naylor Comments On Hearing Jeers From Yankees Fans
It’s safe to say that Josh Naylor was prepared to hear it from New York Yankees fans after his baby rocking motion towards Gerrit Cole after his home run in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians season has officially reached its end, and Naylor was unable to...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Yardbarker
Video Shows Unique View Of An Astros Celebration
The Houston Astros are flying high heading into New York for the weekend. With a win on Thursday night over the New York Yankees, Houston took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS and head to New York with a chance to send the Yankees packing as soon as Sunday night.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
