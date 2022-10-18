Read full article on original website
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?
You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?
If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
Seized Illegal Taxidermy and Animal Products end up in Colorado
The unfortunate and sad truth is that there is a pretty large black market for products made from protected animals. Endangered species are poached around the world and their hides, skins, tusks, and sometimes entire bodies are made into items that are illegal in the United States. Smuggling these items...
Here’s Why Tourists Need to Leave Colorado Elk Alone
A man is lucky to be alive after a merciful Elk spared his life. According to a report from the New York Post, a tourist visiting Estes Park in Colorado got way too close for comfort to an Elk and learned a hard lesson. Rutting Season In Colorado. Rutting season...
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics
If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Does Colorado Allow You To Put Pizza Boxes In The Recycle Bin?
Can you actually recycle your pizza boxes in Colorado? It's a question I think about for about two seconds on Friday nights when I'm craving pizza with friends. With a visual check, you can tell if your pizza box is going to need to go in the recycle bin or the trash. Find the official tip below.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Baby Formula Still Scarce in Colorado and Parents Are Worried
Any parent in Colorado knows they would do anything to provide for their children, and shortages across the state and country are making that a daily challenge. Baby formula has been scarce and finding the particular brand your baby needs has been extremely difficult, that's why CouponBirds surveyed parents across the U.S. to find out just what distance they're willing to go to get it.
Look Out When This Bad Boy Hits Your Colorado Neighborhood
Keep your eyes peeled for this dude to come rolling through your neighborhood. No, it's not an urban assault vehicle. It's a 100% electric drive heavy-duty street sweeper, and it's cool. This unit was one of a handful of Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles featured last week at the Drive...
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
Lions Rescued And Airlifted From Ukraine To Colorado
Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, there have been a whole bunch of people who have lost everything, their homes, their belongings, family members, friends, and in general life as they've known it. It's been heartbreaking to see, to say the least, and in addition to that heartbreak for...
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well, you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently, there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that, or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
Colorado Halloween Drive-Thru Light Show Is Open And It Looks Awesome
A new Halloween drive-thru light show in Colorado has made its debut just in time for the spookiest season of all. Here's where to find this Halloween holiday treat. You've likely noticed your neighbors getting their spooky inflatables up in their yards put up. That means it's almost time for one of the most fun days of the year, Halloween. Not only do you get to dress up and be someone else for a day, or multiple days depending on how many different Halloween events you participate in, you can get wild and decorate your home too. While my particular neighborhood doesn't have near the Halloween decorations up as it will for Christmas, it seems like more and more people are getting into the spirit these days. Another sign that people are loving Halloween more than ever? There's now a very Christmas-like Halloween Drive-Thru light show right here in Colorado, and it looks super cool.
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
