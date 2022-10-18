ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?

You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?

If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Baby Formula Still Scarce in Colorado and Parents Are Worried

Any parent in Colorado knows they would do anything to provide for their children, and shortages across the state and country are making that a daily challenge. Baby formula has been scarce and finding the particular brand your baby needs has been extremely difficult, that's why CouponBirds surveyed parents across the U.S. to find out just what distance they're willing to go to get it.
Look Out When This Bad Boy Hits Your Colorado Neighborhood

Keep your eyes peeled for this dude to come rolling through your neighborhood. No, it's not an urban assault vehicle. It's a 100% electric drive heavy-duty street sweeper, and it's cool. This unit was one of a handful of Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles featured last week at the Drive...
Lions Rescued And Airlifted From Ukraine To Colorado

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, there have been a whole bunch of people who have lost everything, their homes, their belongings, family members, friends, and in general life as they've known it. It's been heartbreaking to see, to say the least, and in addition to that heartbreak for...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well, you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently, there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that, or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Colorado Halloween Drive-Thru Light Show Is Open And It Looks Awesome

A new Halloween drive-thru light show in Colorado has made its debut just in time for the spookiest season of all. Here's where to find this Halloween holiday treat. You've likely noticed your neighbors getting their spooky inflatables up in their yards put up. That means it's almost time for one of the most fun days of the year, Halloween. Not only do you get to dress up and be someone else for a day, or multiple days depending on how many different Halloween events you participate in, you can get wild and decorate your home too. While my particular neighborhood doesn't have near the Halloween decorations up as it will for Christmas, it seems like more and more people are getting into the spirit these days. Another sign that people are loving Halloween more than ever? There's now a very Christmas-like Halloween Drive-Thru light show right here in Colorado, and it looks super cool.
