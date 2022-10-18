Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving. Mr Dunn, 19, died...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Justice for family three years after crash death
Three years on from the death of teenager Harry Dunn, who died after a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in the UK, a US citizen has admitted responsibility and pleaded guilty to criminal charges. After a transatlantic diplomatic row, how did the case finally end...
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack. Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty of stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital. The trial heard...
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC
Russian general: Situation in Ukraine 'tense'
Gen Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has admitted his troops are facing difficulties in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. He described the situation as tense, with Ukrainian troops taking "every opportunity to attack".
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
San Diego Union-Tribune
EXPLAINER: Is Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?
As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first female premier, the world is watching closely to see if she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeded in capturing 26% of the vote
BBC
Money rains on highway after Chile burglary
A shop burglary ended in a car chase and money being showered onto a highway in Chile. According to local media, the alleged burglars tried to steal nearly 10m Chilean pesos ($10,300). The money was recovered by police and six people have been arrested.
BBC
Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped
A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped. Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020. Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
BBC
Harry Dunn: Parents hoping to rebuild their lives after guilty plea
The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they hope they can start to rebuild their lives after US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing his death. Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at...
BBC
US-Russia defence chiefs talk, man fights mobilisation - Ukraine round-up
Friday brought a rare moment of high-level contact between the US and Russia, with the two countries' defence secretaries speaking on the phone. Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu both said Ukraine was discussed. It's the first time they have reported a conversation since a call on 13...
