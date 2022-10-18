Read full article on original website
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
Yankees' Luis Severino takes brutal shot at Rays before ALCS
The New York Yankees are one of the last two American League teams standing in the MLB playoffs, but that is not stopping one player from taking a pretty hilarious shot at a division rival. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was asked about the hostile reception the team is likely to...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
Roger Clemens dances around comparing Yankees' Aaron Judge to players with PED ties
Roger Clemens apparently wanted no part of comparing New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge to previous sluggers accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during their careers. Clemens, a former Yankees and Houston Astros starter, tossed the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between...
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
The Yankees Can’t Stop Doing 1 Unfortunate Thing
The ALCS has already started quite poorly for the New York Yankees. A usually prolific offense has been held to just two runs in each of the first two games of the ALCS. As a result, the Yankees will travel back home to the Bronx trailing the Houston Astros, 2-0, in danger of being swept out of the postseason.
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start
When it comes to the Sixth Man role, not many in the NBA do it better than Tyler Herro. In fact, last season, he was literally the best at it, which is why he was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Clearly, lighting up the court off the bench...
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade
However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
