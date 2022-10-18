Read full article on original website
Over 5,000 Patients Have Worked With NYC Health + Hospital Community Health Workers, Who Address Patients’ Pressing Social Needs To Improve Their Health
With more than 250 new Community Health Workers, NYC Health + Hospitals has built one of the largest health system-based community health worker programs in the country. In a new testimonial, cancer patient Neville Facey describes how a community health worker helped him with appointments, transportation, and financial assistance. Patient...
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Earns Coveted Pathway to Excellence Designation for its Commitment to its Nurses
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County announced that it had received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the first hospital in Brooklyn, and only the second facility in New York City to receive recognition. The Pathway designation is a global recognized credential that confirms NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The Pathway to Excellence program uses a rigorous process to evaluate continuous improvement in the areas of shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development. Further, it recognizes facilities where nurses are engaged and involved in all facets of the hospital – resulting in improved patient outcomes, better safety, higher job satisfaction, and reduced turnover. The hospital joins a group of just 201 health care organizations in the world who have earned the designation.
Crain’s Recognizes NYC Health + Hospitals’ Michael Katzab as Notable 2022 HR Leader
NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that Michael Katzab, Chief Human Resources Officer for Central Office and Gotham Health, has been named to Crain’s “Notable 2022 HR Leaders” list. He is recognized for his leadership and accomplishments, particularly his efforts to recruit, hire, and manage the onboarding of Covid-19 Test and Trace program staff beginning in 2020. Additionally, Katzab leads the planning and implementation of community recruitment events to hire NYC Health + Hospitals staff from neighborhoods they serve. These events include focused recruitment for nurses, social workers, patient care technicians, patient care associates, surgical technicians, and other essential roles. In addition to these events held at our facilities across NYC, virtual events have been held. To learn more about upcoming recruitment events, visit the NYC Health + Hospitals website here. Crain’s New York recognized only 62 human resources professionals of the thousands who work in New York.
