CMS Reveals 340B Hospital Payment Rate

The agency will pay 340B hospitals the average sales price plus 6% for all calendar year 2022 drug claims billed with modifier -JG. Following the recent ruling on the 340B hospital reimbursement timeline, CMS has disclosed its payment rate to cover 340B drug costs. CMS will pay 340B hospitals the...

