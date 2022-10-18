Read full article on original website
The Joy of Communal Cooking
On a recent Sunday morning, Sonoko Sakai, the Los Angeles-based cooking teacher, gathered up her 12 students in the front room of her home and dropped a gallon-sized Ziploc bag of dough onto the floor. She slipped off her shoes — she had gotten a pedicure for the occasion — and started to stomp on the bag. Sakai is an expert on Japanese noodle-making, and she explained that a common way to knead dough is to step on it. Her specialty is soba-making, which she called “a restorative art,” but today the class focused on ramen, which would form the base of a cold noodle dish called hiyashi chuka. “Ramen is fun,” Sakai said.
It Took Less Than Two Weeks to Get Bottled Negroni Sbagliato
It wasn’t actor Emma D’Arcy’s recent viral moment that inspired the idea of St. Agrestis’s bottled negroni sbagliato. But it is what made the drink finally happen, as drinkers have recently swarmed bars in search of a negroni… sbagliato… with prosecco in it. The...
This Houston Bakery’s Cookies Are ‘Thick AF’
Being in the cookie business isn’t always sweet, according to Van Teamer, the owner of Heights bakery Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. The Heights shop, which initially launched as a pop-up around two years ago, has been slinging small batches of cookies from North Shepherd since late July and has earned a reputation for dense palm-sized, cleverly-named treats that are gooey in the middle and shareable, because as Teamer puts it, “What’s the point of eating alone?”
11 Seattle Breweries with Delicious In-House Food Menus
Breweries in Seattle often partner with food trucks or pop-ups to provide patrons with food offerings to pair with their beers — having an in-house kitchen requires additional permits and takes up precious room at breweries. This symbiotic relationship between outside food vendors and breweries can be wonderful, but having to order everything separately sometimes comes with drawbacks.
Don't Forget To Tip Your Eater
The bar and restaurant scene in Miami is bursting with openings, chef shuffles, and intrigue—and what better way to get in on the action than with a solid dose of hot food news?. Share the love and tip your Eater. You, the reader, are the lifeblood of Eater: for...
A Ghost Kitchen Giant Takes Over Flipping the Bird in Shoreditch From Gordon Ramsay
Shoreditch breathed a sigh of relief when Gordon Ramsay pulled out of opening his Mayfair Asian cosplay house Lucky Cat, but it will now have to suffer the ignominy of a real restaurant from a company hitherto confined to the realm of virtual brands. Peckwater Brands will flip the Bird...
