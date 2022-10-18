ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

RECIPE: Dill pickle pizza

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dill pickle pizza has been the talk of 2022 for many people. Minnesota chef Ann Kim featured it on the Netflix show "Chef's Table," and it was also one of the biggest hits of the Minnesota State Fair. Recipe developer and founder of So Happy...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!

I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

30+ Reasons Why People in Minnesota Still Have a Facebook Account

The 30+ reasons why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin still have a Facebook account. Have you ever opened up Facebook during the day and gotten mad or irritated at what someone has posted? I can almost guarantee that you are probably shaking your head "yes" right now because we all know someone who has no filter on Facebook. You may have even had someone bully you on Facebook or hack your account. Even with all the negative feelings many of us have towards the social media giant, we still log in and check our pages...a lot! Sometimes multiple times a day and below are the reasons why.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Stone barns have become hot new hubs for pizza, wine

NELSON, Wis. -- There's a stone barn craze happening across the Midwest. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how these farm relics have gone from housing dairy cows, to serving wine and pizza.Visiting Matt and Marcy Smith's home makes you feel like you're in Italy's wine country rather than Wisconsin's farm country."It's beautiful. We wake up and pinch ourselves and say, 'I can't believe we live out here,'" said Matt Smith.When they bought this place in 2016, they learned that pretty much everything here is an original. That includes the foundation of a stone barn built in...
NELSON, WI
bulletin-news.com

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota

Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
RICE LAKE, WI
1520 The Ticket

The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend

If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy