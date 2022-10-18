Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Missouri’s Legal Challenge On Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Dismissed
A legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program filed by Missouri and several other states is dismissed by a Federal Judge. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who’s also running for US Senate, along with Attorneys general from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, alleged in their lawsuit that the Biden administration had overstepped federal authority in establishing their program, and that the plan would put the finances of state loan servicers and holders at risk.
MO Voters To Decide Fate Of National Guard With Amendment 5 This November
Missouri voters will face Amendment 5 on the November Ballot which asks if the state National Guard should become a department of its own, and Nick Humphrey of the National Guard Association in the state says the group hopes voters will say yes. Speaking on the Morning Magazine, Humphrey says...
Missouri Facing Drought Situation
The entire state is now experiencing drought. That’s what the latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows says. 100-percent of Missouri has either severe or exceptional drought conditions, which is an increase from 37-percent last week.
