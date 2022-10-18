Windy conditions arrive this weekend as a weather system slides through. This is part of a bigger pattern change with high pressure out of the Pacific and a deep trough dipping down across the Intermountain West. Weather systems will bring doses of cold and relatively dry air to much of the West during over the next week. The first arrives early Saturday with dry, gusty, northerly winds. This dryer air mass will mean cool weather initially, though afternoon highs will slowly warm into the early portion of the week while winds slowly die down. Another similar system will arrive later in the week.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO