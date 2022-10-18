Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Cooper’s Calling provides therapy horses to special needs children
Nine-year-old Charlie Fogerty, on the autism spectrum with sensory processing issues, knows exactly how he likes to ride a horse: backward while throwing a ball. And his favorite horse, JT, happily follows his commands as they make their way around the corral. JT is one of the therapy horses at Cooper’s Calling in Tres Pinos, trained to work with special needs children to help them gain confidence and independence.
KSBW.com
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
kion546.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium celebrates 38th birthday
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): One of the crown jewel attractions of the Central Coast is celebrating a birthday on Thursday. The Monterey Bay Aquarium opened its doors on Oct. 20, 1984. The aquarium was founded by David and Lucile Packard after their foundation helped cover construction costs. The Aquarium was originally...
KSBW.com
Outdoor dining on Monterey Wharf in jeopardy
MONTEREY, Calif. — Outdoor dining on Fisherman's Wharf could soon come to an end, that's the order from the California Coastal Commission. They've given a deadline of the end of this year for restaurants on the Warf to stop the practice. The commission says many restaurants on Fisherman's Wharf...
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Travels with Charlie in Watsonville (Part Two)
October 21, 2022 – Something was immediately apparent when I showed up to meet chef David Baron and restaurant supply consultant Oscar Lomeli for a lunch crawl across Lomeli’s native Watsonville: The delish would be in the details. They both wore Nike Jordan Ones, editions of the first...
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes due to driver shortage
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Unified School District, the largest district in Santa Cruz County, was forced to cancel all of its general bus routes Friday. The district let parents know early Friday morning that all 28 of its regular routes were canceled and 26 of its special education routes were delayed.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Santa Cruz tackles Measure O
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A measure on the November ballot, Measure O, will determine the future for one of Santa Cruz's largest and most contentious development projects: A new mixed-use building in the city's downtown area. The project includes a new modern library, to replace the current, dilapidated downtown...
Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon cutting is scheduled to commemorate the opening of three businesses in Hollister Thursday. A Boot Barn, Ross, and Famous Footwear are planned to open their doors at noon. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Chamber plans to be there to open to first-time guests. The event is scheduled from The post Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales FFA students attend leadership conference
GONZALES — Seven members of the Gonzales FFA chapter attended a regional leadership conference on Oct. 8-9, during which more than 275 other students, all involved in the FFA, united at the 2022 South Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference in Hollister. The FFA is an organization that...
gilroylife.com
Halloween story: Pioneer’s child may haunt Mt. Madonna Park
Sarah Alice Miller died instantly after thrown by her horse; her ghost is said to be seen by campers and hikers. Fog enshrouded apparitions dissolving into the mist. Shadows lurking in hallways after nightfall. During this bewitching time of year, it’s a tradition to recount local haunting stories to send shivers down our spines.
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
montereycountyweekly.com
Who has the fastest radio-controlled boat of them all?
Dave Faries here, noting that something chaotic can be a whole load of fun to watch. To explain: The North American Model Boat Association—or NAMBA—landed at Roberts Lake Park in Seaside this week to hold the radio-controlled boat National Championships. What’s more, it’s the 50th anniversary of the title event, which concludes on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. That puts about 100 hobby enthusiasts from across the country and Canada along the shore and 600 boats on the water at various times.
kion546.com
The Cooler, Windier Side Of Fall
Windy conditions arrive this weekend as a weather system slides through. This is part of a bigger pattern change with high pressure out of the Pacific and a deep trough dipping down across the Intermountain West. Weather systems will bring doses of cold and relatively dry air to much of the West during over the next week. The first arrives early Saturday with dry, gusty, northerly winds. This dryer air mass will mean cool weather initially, though afternoon highs will slowly warm into the early portion of the week while winds slowly die down. Another similar system will arrive later in the week.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
KSBW.com
Graffiti brings attention to Liz Lawler’s bid for California assembly
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Over the past few weeks, Santa Cruz County residents began noticing graffiti with the name of the Republican candidate for California Assembly, Liz Lawler. The graffiti is a simple tag with the candidate's name and sometimes a heart. It has been discovered on road signs,...
pajaronian.com
State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members
WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
KSBW.com
Don Jordan, former mayor of Seaside, dies at 80
SEASIDE, Calif. — The city of seaside announced that former mayor Don Jordan died on Wednesday. He was 80 years old. Jordan served two terms as mayor of Seaside from 1994 to 1998. He was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, in 1942. In 1964, he earned a B.S. in mathematics...
Incarcerated firefighters come to primetime
Though their diminished numbers hamper local wildfire response, real-life incarcerated firefighters are still on the front lines in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. This story is co-published with Open Campus, where an earlier version appeared. In a trailer for CBS’s new firefighting drama, Fire Country, an opening scene of a...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Stick Figure sells out Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in 48 seconds
Wednesday, October 5th was a very special night in Santa Cruz, California when Stick Figure brought his album release show to the Catalyst Club to celebrate the latest studio album, Wisdom, released on September 9th, 2022. Typically, you can normally catch the Billboard chart-topping reggae sensation Stick Figure headlining festivals or touring extensively on larger stages. The last time Stick Figure played the intimate Catalyst Club was 2016, so it came as a real surprise and treat when it was announced that tickets would be going on sale for a special album release party. When tickets went on sale the following day at 10am PST on September 15th, they sold out in record-breaking time.
