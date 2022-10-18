Read full article on original website
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull
Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
Two Bull Moose Take The Fight Into The Bed Of A Truck In Colorado Driveway
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Truly Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Of A Bull Elk Watching Two Bull Moose Go At It
Even the other animals are impressed with this battle. But, how could they not be? Moose are a massive animal, the largest in the deer family with some known to weigh north of 1,500-pounds. Elk are large, but are nothing compared to a moose in size, weighing in around 700-pounds.
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
Bison Nearly Stomps On Unleashed Dog At Grand Teton National Park
When it comes to domesticated animals and wild ones, there really is no comparison. Wild animals only know how to live off the land, and search for their next meal in an effort to survive. Eat, survive, eat, survive… that’s pretty much it. Not to mention, whenever they feel threatened by another wild animal, they’re typically gonna stand their ground, or get the hell outta there.
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
Bison Jumps On Boardwalk At Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Don’t Seem To Mind
This almost ended really badly. As breathtaking as the views and wildlife at Yellowstone National Park are, people forget that this is a natural habitat, not a petting zoo full of attractions. Yes, the bears, elk, bison etc. are all real, and not robots, like one Yellowstone idiot tourist asked...
Thrillist
Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
