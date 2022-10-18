ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outdoor Life

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle

In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Whiskey Riff

Bison Nearly Stomps On Unleashed Dog At Grand Teton National Park

When it comes to domesticated animals and wild ones, there really is no comparison. Wild animals only know how to live off the land, and search for their next meal in an effort to survive. Eat, survive, eat, survive… that’s pretty much it. Not to mention, whenever they feel threatened by another wild animal, they’re typically gonna stand their ground, or get the hell outta there.
Thrillist

Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
