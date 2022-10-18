Read full article on original website
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
Classic Cars Come Together for Good Coffee and a Good Cause
If you’re a fan of the Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix car event, then you may want to check out Cars and Coffee this Sunday for a laid-back car show full of classic car enthusiasts looking to enjoy their morning with a nice cup of coffee, great cars, and a good cause.
Collegeville Italian Bakery serving up Phillies themed treats
COLLEGEVILLE, PA. (CBS) -- There's wings, pizza and pretzels, but you got to have some sweets in there. CBS3 visited Collegeville Italian Bakery where they are baking up a number of Phillies-themed sweets.Tomato pies are selling straight out of the oven and Phillies fans can't get enough. At Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, it's known for its famous pizza and fresh baked goods. "Collegeville Italian Bakery, I've been coming here for probably 20 years," Charles Burger said. The bakery has been bringing families together for nearly 30 years. And on days like these, they do things with a Philly...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
tmpresale.com
Less Than Jake in Reading, PA Dec 4th, 2022 – presale code
Thrilled to announce a pre-sale password for a Less Than Jake presale is available below!! For a little while you can get your event tickets ahead of anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to Less Than Jake’s event in Reading, PA during the presale you might not be able to acquire tickets ahead of they sell-out!
WFMZ-TV Online
Haunted house and hayride held at Schlegel Park
READING, Pa. - Berks County is embracing all things spooky this weekend. The Recreation Commission is hosting a Halloween hayride and haunted house in Reading's Schlegel Park. The hayride takes guests around the park. There's also a bounce house and sheet maze, along with pumpkin decorating and face painting. "This...
bctv.org
For 20 years, Berks County Parrot Head Club Phlocks to Highway
The Berks County Parrot Head Club is about philanthropy and fun. But it also gives back to the environment with a twice-yearly cleanup of the Brandy Lorah Cahill memorial stretch of Route 222 from the Penn Avenue exit to the 724 exit. As the club celebrates its 20th anniversary, sixteen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Series tied at 1-1
E_Soto, Bohm. LOB_San Diego 24, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Machado, Soto, Harper, Vierling. HR_Drury, Bell, Machado, Harper, Schwarber, Hoskins. RBIs_Drury 3, Bell 2, Machado, Au.Nola, Soto, Sosa, Harper, Schwarber 2, Vierling, Bohm, Hoskins. SB_Schwarber. S_Hader, Alvarado. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park
EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Boris
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Boris is a 1-year-old Russian tortoise. “Boris loves to have adventures in the backyard,” says owner Tania Gutekunst. “He likes to get into trouble,” she adds. “He enjoys fresh...
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown Farmers Market hosts holiday contest
Quakertown Farmers Market is calling all ghosts and ghouls to its annual Trick or Treat Costume Contest, to be held at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rain date is Oct. 23. Contestants are asked to line up outside Entrance #18 in the appropriate age category: 0-3, 4-6,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exhibit puts 19th-, 21st-century photos side by side
READING, Pa. — Inside the Berks History Center in Reading, you will get a snapshot of deceased Dr. William Haman's work. "He was alive in the late 1800s and, as a hobby, he actually took wonderful photography that was developed on glass plates and glass plate negatives," said Amber Vroman, a history center curator.
WFMZ-TV Online
Birdsboro Rotary Club hosts annual Halloween parade
BIRDSBORO, Pa. – Birdsboro celebrated the season with a parade to light up the spooky night Thursday. The Birdsboro Rotary Club held its annual Halloween parade. It started at Daniel Boone Area High School and ended at the Beacon Container Corp. parking lot. Marching bands added a little night...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salvation Army Angel Tree signups booming in Reading
READING, Pa. — There was a line outside The Salvation Army of Reading's headquarters Thursday morning, as parents waited for their chance to sign up for the Angel Tree program. "It's really a good help, because right now, I'm not working, and I want my kids to be happy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History
Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
