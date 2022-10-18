Read full article on original website
Related
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Germany fudges exit from nuclear power, kicking energy crisis into next winter
Germany’s finance minister hoped to use the recent support of Greta Thunberg for plans to his political advantage, but suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of the Greens.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
marketplace.org
Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency
In Europe, higher prices for natural gas have helped revive demand for an alternative that had, until recently, fallen out of favor: coal. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting European sanction, and the Kremlin’s decision to cut gas flows to the Continent have prompted a shift back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts.
BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn
BP has agreed to buy US renewable gas producer Archaea for $4.1 billion to help the British oil giant reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the pair said Monday. Houston-based Archaea produces renewable natural gas equivalent in amount to about 6,000 barrels of oil per day.
ccjdigital.com
Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami
The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis
The Ukraine War is accelerating Europe’s renewable energy transition, but is it happening fast enough?. Increased solar and wind power production has softened the blow of limited natural gas supply and soaring energy prices in Europe, but renewable energy has yet to completely supplant the continent’s appetite for fossil fuels.
Spain, Portugal eased energy prices. Can they teach the EU?
MADRID (AP) — Households and businesses across Europe have struggled with high electricity prices for months, though they have fallen since late August peaks. Electricity costs are intrinsically linked to natural gas prices, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine and drastically reduced flows of the fuel used to heat homes, generate power and run factories as the European Union sanctioned Moscow.
As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug
VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables
Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO.
Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising
Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.
Ofgem calls on consumers to cut gas and electricity use
Energy watchdog urges UK households to save energy ‘where possible’ amid fears of power cuts this winter
France 24
Portugal bets all on renewables after abandoning coal
It will share the lessons it has learned so far at November's COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt. It has been nearly a year now since smoke has trailed up from the cooling towers of the coal plant in Pego, 120 kilometres (70 miles) northeast of the capital Lisbon. The...
Comments / 0