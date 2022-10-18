Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: More West Seattle decorations. Plus, another multi-night light show
Thanks to Jerry Simmons for tonight’s Halloween-decorations photos – he says these sightings are from the Fairmount neighborhood:. Also of note tonight, the people who created the West Seattle Yuletide music-synched light show in years past have announced that they are doing a Halloween show this year! It will be nightly from next Thursday (October 27th) through Halloween, 6-9:30 pm, on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – more info in our calendar listing. This is in the event list of our West Seattle Halloween Guide, too. We have several more to add tonight – not too late to send additions if you have a Halloween/Dia de Muertos event – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Makers’ Market @ High Point Commons Park
Those are some of the two-dozen-plus vendor booths surrounding the meadow at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham, south of the Bee Garden) this afternoon, first time the Makers’ Art Market has set up in this location. Each booth holds a different artist/creator/small business. We talked to three during our brief visit – Emily and Cole screen-print their Thic Boyz insulation items in their West Seattle garage:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Food drive at 3 grocery stores
Kai and Jay from Chief Sealth International High School are among the Key Club students collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank at three local grocery stores until noon today. With them at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is Shari Sewell from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle; other sites are PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market.
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Frights’ in Delridge yard
Ten nights until Halloween, and we’re back to showcasing West Seattle decorations. The photo above is perhaps the least scary scene in David‘s Delridge yard, judging by the video he sent with this announcement:. Halloween frights return for 2022 at 5206 23rd Ave SW. We are one block...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USNS Grasp
Imagine, a photo of Puget Sound in which the water and islands are visible, finally! The focus of this photo, sent by Danny McMillin, is the USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) as it passed West Seattle, headed northbound. It’s a 37-year-old Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship operated by the Military Sealift Command. According to the MSC website, USNS Grasp is used for “salvage, diving, towing, off-shore firefighting, heavy lift operations, and theater security cooperation missions.” It’s homeported in San Diego.
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: Fauntleroy Fall Festival returns!
2:16 PM: Until 5 pm – you’re invited to the return of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, free fall fun on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW, inside and outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/Hall at Fauntleroy. The activities list is here; the event schedule (for...
westseattleblog.com
HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival is back!
Over in the lot outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA, the festival traditions include pumpkin-painting:. And making salmon hats – celebrating the return of coho to Fauntleroy Creek (any time now!):. There’ll be live music inside The Hall shortly too, with the West Seattle Big Band scheduled at 3:30 pm. Or...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Bus crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge
Allison October 22, 2022 (9:32 am) Just drove by this – hoping everyone is ok (especially the driver!). The front of the bust was completely crushed 😢. NW October 22, 2022 (9:34 am) Reaching out and posting a question. Do you know why the roads are especially hazardous right...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle man on long road to recovery from serious injuries suffered in crash
Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 21st. The rain could get in the way of some of this – but:. -California/Findlay work this weekend, as noted here. -Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse starts Sunday, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project.
