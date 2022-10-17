Read full article on original website
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Portland natural hair expert opens Black-owned beauty supply
The NHE salon and beauty supply store is a business by Black women and for Black women.
Owner of three Lake Oswego establishments navigates economic challenges
In honor of National Women's Small Business Month, Pamplin Media Group offers insight from entrepreneurs. Owning a small business in Lake Oswego — or anywhere else — is no easy task. And doing so for an extended period of time is an accomplishment worth celebrating. So, in light...
Manzana's and Stanford's close in Lake Oswego
The two restaurants affiliated with Portland City Grill close their doors to customers. Two more Lake Oswego restaurants have closed their doors to customers. Stanford's Restaurant & Bar and Manzana Rotisserie Grill have permanently closed, as confirmed by Restaurants Unlimited and parent company Landry's Inc. In 2019, Restaurants Unlimited filed...
Bella Organic farm on Sauvie Island is for sale with several options for buyers
Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery, the nearly 100-acre farm on Sauvie Island known for its long-running farm stand and fall corn maze, is for sale.
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Smoke from Nakia Creek fire affects outside high school sports
The Nakia Creek fire in Washington’s Clark County has spread up to 1,796 as of Tuesday morning, and it also brought with it a noticeable amount of smoke to the Portland area. And the smoke has taken out some local high school sports, including a major Portland Interscholastic League...
Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion
The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
Columbia announces Sorel’s move from downtown Portland to WashCo
Columbia Sportswear announced its footwear brand Sorel is moving from its downtown Portland office as more office workers are leaving the area.
The Pieta, pure silver version made in Battle Ground
The silver sculpture, worth $70 million, is the largest "pure silver monument ever created on Earth," Jason Dilling told KOIN 6 News.
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
Head to the Farmer’s Market This Winter in Vancouver
With cooler weather on the way, many of Vancouver’s farmers’ markets are done for the year. But don’t worry: you can keep shopping for local veggies, baked goods, crafts, and artisan products all winter at these local farmers’ markets. Riley Park Winter Farmers’ Market. This...
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
Portland’s Best-Kept Shopping Secret Is Hidden in Plain Sight
Did you know that the newest, delightfulest Portland shopping destination is hidden off North Williams, a narrow alley bursting with vintage stores and clothing designers and artists, a hair salon, and a delightful wine tasting room to boot? You’re not the only one. Word about Canyons Alley—right across the street from the N Williams New Seasons, with entrances off N Ivy and N Fremont—has been slow to trickle out, and even the hordes flocking to Eem and Kayos and Life of Pie just a block or two north are unaware of what they’re missing out on.
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park is being built
The design will feature a massive 'forest giant.' It is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities. Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park and playground is being built, and those who will use the park say it's a necessary addition in town. The park taking shape on 11 acres of land right next to the Hidden Creek Community Center aims to provide a place where all children can play, regardless of disability. "I think it's something I've been waiting for ever since I began teaching 20 years ago," said Angie James of Orenco Elementary School's Life Skills classroom. "Having...
Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
